Whitby Coliseum to screen film about Frida Kahlo - the woman behind the bright colours

Who was Frida Kahlo? Who was the woman behind the bright colours, the big brows, and the floral crowns?

Take a journey through the life of a true icon at the Whitby venue on Thursday March 14, discover her art and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.

Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career.

This definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art.

Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of colour and a feast of vibrancy. This personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, resilience and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women.