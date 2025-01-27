Whitby Coliseum to show Oscar Wilde classic in National Theatre live screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first of the National Theatre live screenings returns to the Coliseum in Whitby on Thursday February 20 with The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, and directed by Max Webster.

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack lets loose in town under a false identity.

Meanwhile, his friend Algy adopts a similar facade.

Starring three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke who is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) in this joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy.

Described as “a trivial comedy for serious people”, it is filmed live from the National Theatre and is a must-see for fans of Wilde's witty, expressive and satirical writings and plays, as well as fans of classic literature.

Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start.

Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest cost £10 in advance from Coliseum reception, they are also available on the door.