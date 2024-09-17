Whitby Colour Run is back - here's how to enter and get doused 'in an explosion of colours'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Rainbow Colour Run is back for 2024.

Organisers Whitby District Lions Club is also excited to announce that this year’s event will be supported by Whitby Seafoods, who will be bringing their Scampi Van, giving free samples of their locally-made scampi.

All the money raised from the Colour Run will support the work of Whitby District Lions Club, which donates to Whitby area charities and good causes.

This year’s run, which is the event’s fifth edition, takes place on Sunday September 22, at noon.

Fun at the Whitby Colour Run!

Join us for a family fun-filled day at Whitby West Cliff Beach where you’ll run, walk, or skip your way through a vibrant explosion of colours.

Get ready to be doused head-to-toe in different hues as you make your way along the scenic route.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time, this event suits everyone.

Don’t worry about your pace – it’s all about having fun and creating unforgettable memories.

Family fun at a Whitby Colour Run.

The colour run event route is roughly 1KM one way and starts from the West Pier, along the West Cliff beach to roughly where beach huts finish on the sea wall and back again, giving a total distance of roughly 2KM.

The distance is also suitable for children of all ages.

Ticket prices include a white T-shirt to keep as a souvenir, a pair of colourful Whitby Seafood branded sunglasses to look cool while getting doused in colour and a packet of coloured powder paint for the warm-up.

By tickets online through the Whitby District Lions Club website through Eventbrite, using either a debit or credit card.

Tickets are also available from the Whitby Pet Shop on Station Square, Whitby.

You can also buy tickets on the day by either cash or using a debit/credit card from our registration tent on Whitby’s West Cliff beach down from the slipway near the Bandstand.

Once you have bought your ticket, you need to register on the day to collect your items, the registration tent is open from 11am.

Various tickets are available including a family ticket which saves you money on a family of four:

Adults & Over 12s: £15

Children (Under 12s): £10

Family (For 2 adults and 2 children): £30

Children aged 16 years or under must be accompanied by a paying adult.