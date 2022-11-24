Whitby cottage wins award for Best Dog-Friendly Property for Families in the North East
Whitby’s Squirrels Acres, on Larpool Lane, has won the Best Dog-Friendly Property for Families in the North East in the Dog Friendly Cottages Awards 2022.
The awards recognise the efforts made by professionally managed holiday properties to ensure dogs and their families have the best time away.
A spokesperson for the judging panel commented on the reasons why Squirrels Acres, on Larpool Lane, claimed the award: "Really it was based on the consistently quality feedback this property receives from guests, which is a big credit to the owner and managers, while the location, close to a popular holiday spot, but far enough away from the host and bustle makes it the ideal basis for those who are specifically looking to travel with dogs."
“It had the best reviews out of the nominees in its category.
"A few of the things that stand out - most affordable, excellent location, woodland walks nearby, fire lit on arrival, customers tend to return year after year.”