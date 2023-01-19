Whitby couple cycle 400km from Vietnam to Cambodia to raise cash for Pancreatic Cancer UK
Whitby couple Julia and Neil Jackson have successfully completed a 404km charity cycle challenge to help take on pancreatic cancer - the deadliest common cancer.
Julia and Neil cycled 404km over six days, starting at Saigon in Vietnam and finishing at Angor Wat, Cambodia, to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Julia said: “I lost my wonderful dad to pancreatic cancer last August, even someone as forward-thinking as my dad, who successfully kept on top of his prostate cancer for more than 10 years, was suddenly faced by an untreatable diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
"I wanted to positively channel my grief by doing this challenge and this is why I feel, and my dad would have agreed, that raising money to fund research into, and to raise awareness of, pancreatic cancer, is vitally important to help other families like us.”
Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival of all the 20 most common cancers in the UK, with just seven percent of people living for five years or more after diagnosis.
Julia and Neil are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Pancreatic Cancer UK and you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julia-
jackson15 to show your support.
Sue Collins, Director of Fundraising at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are delighted Julia and Neil are taking part in this challenge and that they have chosen to support Pancreatic Cancer UK.
“The funds raised will help us to take on this incredibly tough disease, which around 10,000 people are diagnosed with every year in the UK.”