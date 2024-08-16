Whitby Court care home celebrates 10th Anniversary in style with Mayor of Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, families and honoured guests enjoyed a day filled with fun and laughter as everyone came together to mark a decade of providing exceptional care to the Whitby community.

Guests were treated to a delicious buffet catered by the renowned local bakery Botham’s, known for their delectable offerings. The culinary delights were just the beginning of an afternoon packed with entertainment and surprises.

The festivities included performances by talented local musicians and entertainers who captivated young and old, rounded off by a lively shanty singing session that had everyone joining in with the chorus. The celebration was topped off with a stunning anniversary cake, beautifully crafted by Barbara Baker (life partner of one of the residents) to commemorate the occasion, and a visit from a classic ice cream van that brought back sweet memories for many.

“We are thrilled to have celebrated such a significant milestone with our residents, their families, and the wider Whitby community,” said Samantha Taylor-Rose, Manager of Whitby Court Care Home. “The past 10 years have been an incredible journey, and we are so grateful to everyone who has been part of our story. Saturday’s event was a true reflection of the warmth, care, and joy that Whitby Court is all about.”

Mayor of Whitby Robert Dalrymple helps Whitby Court Care Home celebrate 10 years

Whitby Court Care Home has been a pillar of the community since its opening in 2014, providing high-quality care and support to its residents. Over the past decade, the home has built a reputation for its kind and compassionate staff and a strong sense of community, making it a trusted and beloved institution in Whitby.