Whitby Court care home celebrates 10th Anniversary in style with Mayor of Whitby
Guests were treated to a delicious buffet catered by the renowned local bakery Botham’s, known for their delectable offerings. The culinary delights were just the beginning of an afternoon packed with entertainment and surprises.
The festivities included performances by talented local musicians and entertainers who captivated young and old, rounded off by a lively shanty singing session that had everyone joining in with the chorus. The celebration was topped off with a stunning anniversary cake, beautifully crafted by Barbara Baker (life partner of one of the residents) to commemorate the occasion, and a visit from a classic ice cream van that brought back sweet memories for many.
“We are thrilled to have celebrated such a significant milestone with our residents, their families, and the wider Whitby community,” said Samantha Taylor-Rose, Manager of Whitby Court Care Home. “The past 10 years have been an incredible journey, and we are so grateful to everyone who has been part of our story. Saturday’s event was a true reflection of the warmth, care, and joy that Whitby Court is all about.”
Whitby Court Care Home has been a pillar of the community since its opening in 2014, providing high-quality care and support to its residents. Over the past decade, the home has built a reputation for its kind and compassionate staff and a strong sense of community, making it a trusted and beloved institution in Whitby.
