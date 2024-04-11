Whitby Court Care Home welcomes its most unusual residents - a flock of breakfast-loving ducks
and live on Freeview channel 276
These feathered visitors first made their appearance seven years ago, on a crisp morning in March, and have since become a beloved part of the daily life at the care home on Waterstead Lane at this time of year.
Every morning, like clockwork, the ducks waddle onto the patio to share breakfast time with the residents.
In the afternoon, they are found snoozing peacefully in the garden, near the lounge windows, providing a tranquil and heartwarming view for everyone inside.
Over the years, the group’s dynamics have varied, with some years seeing a trio of two males and a female, and other years, a cozy couple.
Yet, the ducks have never raised ducklings at Whitby Court, adding to the mystery and delight of their presence.
The residents of Whitby Court Care Home look forward to these visits with great anticipation.
David, a long-time resident, said: “Seeing the ducks every morning has become a little ritual.
“They bring so much joy and a sense of connection to nature that we all look forward to.”
On warmer days, when the doors are left open, the ducks’ curiosity brings them close to the dining area, though they have respectfully not crossed the threshold… yet.
This gentle interaction between the residents and their feathered friends highlights the unique charm of life at Whitby Court Care Home.
Home Manager Samantha Taylor-Rose said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on creating a warm and welcoming environment at Whitby Court.
"The arrival of the ducks each year adds a special touch to our community, reminding us of the unexpected joys that life brings.
"It’s a beautiful example of how nature and humanity can exist in harmony.”
Whitby Court Care Home invites the community to embrace this heartwarming story of friendship and routine between the residents and their duck visitors.
While the ducks may not stay the night, they have certainly found a place in the hearts of everyone at Whitby Court, making it a unique place to call home.