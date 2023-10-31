Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather was far from ideal to start with strong head winds for the first 20 to 30 miles.

Despite this, Robert managed 100 miles in around six hours, covering areas including Pickering, Malton, Scarborough and through Harwood Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total amount of money raised on the day was split between Gems – a small group of parents and carers who have children with special needs – and Dalewood Trust, which runs day services in Whitby for adults with learning disabilities.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclist Robert Wilson with the money he has raised for the Dalewood Trust in Whitby and GEMS.

It’s not the first time Rob has got involved with fundraising for the two groups.