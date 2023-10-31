Whitby cyclist raises £3,435 for Dalewood Trust and GEMS
The weather was far from ideal to start with strong head winds for the first 20 to 30 miles.
Despite this, Robert managed 100 miles in around six hours, covering areas including Pickering, Malton, Scarborough and through Harwood Dale.
The total amount of money raised on the day was split between Gems – a small group of parents and carers who have children with special needs – and Dalewood Trust, which runs day services in Whitby for adults with learning disabilities.
It’s not the first time Rob has got involved with fundraising for the two groups.
Last year, Rob managed to cycle 101 miles in around six hours and raised £3,761 for Gems, which allows imembers to get involved with activities such as games, baking, walking, days out, bowling and basic education and allows the children and young adults to develop friendships and social skills.