News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Whitby cyclist raises £3,435 for Dalewood Trust and GEMS

Whitby cyclist Robert Wilson has raised £3,435 for local charities after completing a sponsored cycle ride in the summer.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The weather was far from ideal to start with strong head winds for the first 20 to 30 miles.

Despite this, Robert managed 100 miles in around six hours, covering areas including Pickering, Malton, Scarborough and through Harwood Dale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The total amount of money raised on the day was split between Gems – a small group of parents and carers who have children with special needs – and Dalewood Trust, which runs day services in Whitby for adults with learning disabilities.

Cyclist Robert Wilson with the money he has raised for the Dalewood Trust in Whitby and GEMS.Cyclist Robert Wilson with the money he has raised for the Dalewood Trust in Whitby and GEMS.
Cyclist Robert Wilson with the money he has raised for the Dalewood Trust in Whitby and GEMS.
Most Popular

It’s not the first time Rob has got involved with fundraising for the two groups.

Last year, Rob managed to cycle 101 miles in around six hours and raised £3,761 for Gems, which allows imembers to get involved with activities such as games, baking, walking, days out, bowling and basic education and allows the children and young adults to develop friendships and social skills.

Related topics:WhitbyScarboroughMaltonPickering