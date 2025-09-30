Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group to start new winter programme
Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group starts its new winter programme of meetings on Monday 13 October at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle.
The first speaker is William Fleming from the grass seeds specialists Germinal.
He will talk about overseeding pastures and establishing new leys without ploughing.
He is to be joined by Ted Barker from equipment providers KRM Ltd.
Group members extend a warm welcome to anyone who would like to come along and join them.
There is no commitment to join at the first meeting but afterwards fees are £30 per year.
A silage competition is held in December and a grass leys competition in May along with a summer trip.
The October 13 meeting will start at 7.45pm.