Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to host first meeting of new season
Farmer and former president of Holstein UK, Peter Waring of the Winton Herd, near Beverley, will be talking to group members about My Life in the Dairy Industry.
Mr Waring farms 350 acres at Cherry Burton with his son James, growing grass, corn and maize and milking 200 cows.
He is renowned for being a pedigree breeder of black and white cows and his continuing ambition is to breed good cows, using modern genomics technology.
Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meetings are held at Sneaton Castle, on Whitby’s Castle Road, starting at 8pm.
New members are always welcome.
Contact Secretary Joyce Stangoe for further information on 07868 956919.
Membership to the group is £30 per year payable annually in October per family farming business
Sponsorship is suggested at £75 per annum, with free admission to employees.