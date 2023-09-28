Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to host first meeting of new season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farmer and former president of Holstein UK, Peter Waring of the Winton Herd, near Beverley, will be talking to group members about My Life in the Dairy Industry.

Mr Waring farms 350 acres at Cherry Burton with his son James, growing grass, corn and maize and milking 200 cows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is renowned for being a pedigree breeder of black and white cows and his continuing ambition is to breed good cows, using modern genomics technology.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sneaton Castle in Whitby.

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meetings are held at Sneaton Castle, on Whitby’s Castle Road, starting at 8pm.

New members are always welcome.

Contact Secretary Joyce Stangoe for further information on 07868 956919.

Membership to the group is £30 per year payable annually in October per family farming business