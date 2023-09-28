News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to host first meeting of new season

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group will host its first meeting of the new programme on Monday October 9.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Farmer and former president of Holstein UK, Peter Waring of the Winton Herd, near Beverley, will be talking to group members about My Life in the Dairy Industry.

Mr Waring farms 350 acres at Cherry Burton with his son James, growing grass, corn and maize and milking 200 cows.

He is renowned for being a pedigree breeder of black and white cows and his continuing ambition is to breed good cows, using modern genomics technology.

Sneaton Castle in Whitby.Sneaton Castle in Whitby.
Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meetings are held at Sneaton Castle, on Whitby’s Castle Road, starting at 8pm.

New members are always welcome.

Contact Secretary Joyce Stangoe for further information on 07868 956919.

Membership to the group is £30 per year payable annually in October per family farming business

Sponsorship is suggested at £75 per annum, with free admission to employees.