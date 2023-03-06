Whitby Dairy Discussion Group to welcome father and son farmers to next meeting
Whitby Dairy Discussion Group is to welcome dairy farmers Howard and Tom Pattison to its next meeting on Monday March 13.
They will be telling group members about their farm and their journey towards net zero Looking at Sustainability.
The father and son team, who run a 162-hectare family dairy farm in North Yorkshire, joined the AHDB strategic dairy farms programme in 2022 focusing on demonstrating how to run an efficient and profitable dairy business, while also reducing their carbon footprint.
The meeting takes place at Sneaton Castle, 7.45pm
New members and guests welcome, contact secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919 for more information.
The group AGM takes place on Monday March 27 at the Black Bull, Ugthorpe, 8pm start – members should let the secretary know of any ideas for encouraging new members and sponsors to keep the group viable and what topics you would you like to see discussed in the next programme.