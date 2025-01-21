Whitby dairy group competition results announced after long day of judging

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group has announced the results of its annual silage competition.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners were revealed and prizes awarded at this month’s group meeting.

Judges this year were Andrew Harrison, technical sales manager at I'Anson Brothers animal feed company, based at Masham, and Chris Stockdale, a dairy farmer from near Pickering, who was last year’s winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After giving a talk as the speaker for the January meeting, hosted by Sneaton Castle, Mr Harrison announced the winners following a long day of judging before Christmas.

From left: Chris Stockdale, Mark Smith, Steve Welford, Sam Else and Andrew Harrison.

There were prizes for silage in a clamp, a silage bale and also for young farmers.

Results were:

Silage Clamp (prizes donated by I’Ansons): 1 Steve Welford, Egton Grange; 2 James Herbert, High Normanby; 3 Mike & Harry Chapman, Ugthorpe. Silage Bale (prizes donated by I’Ansons): 1 Winner of the Malcolm Fairbairn Shield: Mark Smith, Fryup; 2 Joe Welford, Scaling; 3 Sam Else, Staintondale Young Farmers (prizes donated by Hardwick Agricultural Engineers Ltd & WD&GDG): 1 Sam Else, Staintondale; 2 Chris Scaling, Pickering; 3 Tom Hill, Whitby.

The next meeting of Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group will be on Monday February 3, at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speaker will be Graham Wilkinson, who joined the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) as CEO in March last year from Arla.

His talk will be entitled Advocating British food and farming.