Whitby dairy group competition results announced after long day of judging
The winners were revealed and prizes awarded at this month’s group meeting.
Judges this year were Andrew Harrison, technical sales manager at I'Anson Brothers animal feed company, based at Masham, and Chris Stockdale, a dairy farmer from near Pickering, who was last year’s winner.
After giving a talk as the speaker for the January meeting, hosted by Sneaton Castle, Mr Harrison announced the winners following a long day of judging before Christmas.
There were prizes for silage in a clamp, a silage bale and also for young farmers.
Results were:
Silage Clamp (prizes donated by I’Ansons): 1 Steve Welford, Egton Grange; 2 James Herbert, High Normanby; 3 Mike & Harry Chapman, Ugthorpe. Silage Bale (prizes donated by I’Ansons): 1 Winner of the Malcolm Fairbairn Shield: Mark Smith, Fryup; 2 Joe Welford, Scaling; 3 Sam Else, Staintondale Young Farmers (prizes donated by Hardwick Agricultural Engineers Ltd & WD&GDG): 1 Sam Else, Staintondale; 2 Chris Scaling, Pickering; 3 Tom Hill, Whitby.
The next meeting of Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group will be on Monday February 3, at 7.45pm.
The speaker will be Graham Wilkinson, who joined the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) as CEO in March last year from Arla.
His talk will be entitled Advocating British food and farming.
