Whitby defibrillators: appeal launched to help replace life-saving units' batteries and pads

Four years ago, the Whitby Defibrillator Project was formed by Whitby District Lions, Friends of Pannett Park, Whitby Boating Association, Whitby Street Angels, local charities and individuals, to raise funds and provide the Whitby area with 10 life-saving defibrillators.

Since 2012, local electricians have installed 38 defibrillator units for free - these are maintained and checked on a regular basis by a team of volunteers who keep them in good working condition and available at all times to the emergency services and general public.

The working heart of each defibrillator includes a replaceable battery and pad system.

From left to right: Chris Roe, Alf Abbott, Bob Stevens, MP Sir Robert Goodwill and Bob Bennett with the Whitby park and ride defibrillator.

When required, the pads are placed on the casualty’s chest and in conjunction with the electronic parts of the defibrillator the battery and pads deliver the necessary shocks to the heart, in an effort to get it to beat in a regular rhythm.

Each battery and pad unit has a lifespan of four years and cost £120 to be replaced at the end of that time or after the unit has been used in an emergency.

The combined cost of the stainless steel cabinet and the defibrillator is around £1,400, the electronic parts of which do not need to be replaced.

The Whitby Defibrillator Project Committee made a 10-year commitment to keep every unit emergency ready, but now it needs to increase funds to buy the replacement battery and pads for all our defibrillators.

WDP committee member Pam Boland said: “It makes economical sense given the investment that Whitby has already made.

"The people of Whitby and the surrounding area have been exceptional in raising funds for this valuable commodity and we are now asking for ongoing support in raising further funds to keep this equipment in good working condition.

"In the New Year, we plan to hold various charity events, details of which will follow.

"There will be fun and merriment but be aware we are coming for your money, just a little.

"Look out for our collection boxes in local businesses.”