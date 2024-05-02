Whitby Dementia Friendly Community to run activity sessions during Dementia Action Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year, Alzheimer’s Society works with individuals and organisations across the UK during Dementia Action Week to encourage people to act on dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society launches Dementia Action Week beginning on Monday May 13, calling on people to start talking and include people living with dementia.

Whitby Dementia Friendly Community, based at the Coliseum on Victoria Place, is responding by promoting services with information packs being distributed to the four GP surgeries in Whitby, Robin Hood’s Bay, Sleights and Sandsend.

The Coliseum, Whitby

Each pack gives details of specialist services and activities offered in the town by six locally-based charities.

The Dementia Friendly Community members are also hosting activity sessions during action week at the Coliseum on Victoria Place.

Tuesday May 14

Singing for the Brain session 1.30pm to 3pm (£2 per person) with Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Advisor, Deborah Senior, running a free drop-in session for people with dementia and their carers

Wednesday May 15

Welcome Wednesday, 1pm to 3pm with a welcoming and fun social activity afternoon run by Hannah Coulson, Dementia Advisor for Dementia Forward, £3 per person.

Thursday May 16

Dementia-friendly matinee cinema screening Hairspray at 1.30pm, tickets £5 with accompanying carer free.

Funded by the Normanby Charitable Trust.

Whitby Dementia Friendly Community aims to create an environment where people with dementia are supported to continue to take part in their community.