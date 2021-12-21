Whitby & District Lions buy treats for food bank's Christmas care hampers

Christmas can be an expensive time of year, especially when trying to make a special Christmas lunch.

To assist those in need, Whitby Lions have bought 100 packs of mince pies and a range of Christmas puddings.

A selection box for all of the children of the families who use the Christmas care hampers has also been provided, with Sainsbury’s of Whitby donating half of these, while also generously contributing to the overall cost of purchases.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Lions Paul Freestone and Shirley Smith with Whitby Food Bank organisers John Woolin, Elizabeth Norval and Chris Taylor.

All care hampers have been individually put together and are now being distributed to families in need in the local area, ready for Christmas day.

Whitby Lions thank Sainsbury’s of Whitby for their support and say a huge well done to the team at Whitby Food Bank who continue to do amazing work to support their community in difficult times.