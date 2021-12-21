Whitby & District Lions buy treats for food bank's Christmas care hampers
Whitby & District Lions have been sharing in the Christmas spirit by buying a range of festive treats for Whitby Food Bank’s Christmas care hampers.
Christmas can be an expensive time of year, especially when trying to make a special Christmas lunch.
To assist those in need, Whitby Lions have bought 100 packs of mince pies and a range of Christmas puddings.
A selection box for all of the children of the families who use the Christmas care hampers has also been provided, with Sainsbury’s of Whitby donating half of these, while also generously contributing to the overall cost of purchases.
All care hampers have been individually put together and are now being distributed to families in need in the local area, ready for Christmas day.
Whitby Lions thank Sainsbury’s of Whitby for their support and say a huge well done to the team at Whitby Food Bank who continue to do amazing work to support their community in difficult times.
Visit www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk for further information about Whitby Lions club and their charity activities, or if you are interested in joining to support the community.