Whitby driving instructors hold their own Children In Need Big Learner Relay

Whitby driving instructors hosted their own version of an annual Children in Need money-spinner, after the organiser nationally passed away earlier this year.

Every year the driving instructor industry raises money for Children In Need by doing a Big Learner Relay, where a top box is relayed from one end of the country to the other.

Each leg is driven by a different driving instructor who relays the top box onto the next car.

Sadly, the event organiser Lou Walsh died suddenly earlier this year, so the event, in its 10th year, was unable to go ahead.

Whitby driving instructors at the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.

But Whitby Driving Instructor Association’s members decided they would like to do a mini Learner Relay in memory of Lou and to try to raise money for Children in Need in the process.