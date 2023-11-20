News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Whitby driving instructors hold their own Children In Need Big Learner Relay

Whitby driving instructors hosted their own version of an annual Children in Need money-spinner, after the organiser nationally passed away earlier this year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Every year the driving instructor industry raises money for Children In Need by doing a Big Learner Relay, where a top box is relayed from one end of the country to the other.

Each leg is driven by a different driving instructor who relays the top box onto the next car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, the event organiser Lou Walsh died suddenly earlier this year, so the event, in its 10th year, was unable to go ahead.

Most Popular
Whitby driving instructors at the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.Whitby driving instructors at the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.
Whitby driving instructors at the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.

But Whitby Driving Instructor Association’s members decided they would like to do a mini Learner Relay in memory of Lou and to try to raise money for Children in Need in the process.

As things stand, they have just passed the £400 mark and you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/whitbydia?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fwhitbydia&utm_source=whatsapp&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp if you’d like to make a donation.

Related topics:WhitbyChildren in Need