A drug dealer from Whitby has been spared jail after police caught him with over 100 grammes of cannabis.

A drug dealer from Whitby has been spared jail after police caught him with over 100 grammes of cannabis.

Nicholas Breckon, 38, was arrested after police tailed a suspicious vehicle in Church Lane on June 28 last year, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison said the driver got out to be met by Breckon for what appeared to be a drug deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers searched Breckon and found two bags of cannabis on him. He was arrested and during a subsequent search of his home, officers found further cannabis bags, weighing scales, mobile phones and £2,100 cash.

Most Popular

A total of 107g of cannabis was seized from the property and his person. The drugs had a street value of up to £1,070.

Breckon was charged with possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply and admitted the offence.

He appeared for sentence today when he chose to represent himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Morrison said that Breckon, of John Street, could have expected to receive “significant” profits from his drug enterprise.

Breckon, who had a previous conviction for drink-driving, said he was trying to turn his life around and had received a promotion at work.

Judge Mr A. Hatton said the offence was so serious it could only be met by a custodial sentence, but that it could be suspended because Breckon had only one previous conviction, had turned his life around and was relied upon by colleagues.