Whitby event to celebrate date that Bram Stoker released novel Dracula

An event is to take place in Whitby to celebrate the date that writer Bram Stoker released his epic novel Dracula, in 1897.

The gathering of around 30 to 40 guests at the ticket-only event is on at Chapel on the Hill - formerly the Brunswick Centre in Whitby, on May 26.

Starting at 7pm, guests arrive and they get a blood bag filled with red or white wine - non-alcoholic also available.

A short introduction is given before guests are encouraged to feed on a light buffet in the west wing, while Dacre Stoker – the great grand nephew of Bram – prepares a presentation, accompanied by a film.

Dacre Stoker and the Count.

Throughout the evening, a photographer will be documenting the event and guests can get photos free of charge.

Weather permitting, it is hoped to go outside and try to get some sunset photos too.

A charity raffle is due to take place, with funds going to a dog sanctuary, RnR in Cyprus.

Whitby photographer Chris Evans has donated a framed photo, which Dacre and the three elders will sign.

An event takes place on the Monday with Clair from Whitby Ghost Walk leading a party of 20 ticket-only guests walk with Dacre through the streets of Whitby, to learn all the little secrets the town holds – and how Bram Stoker was influenced, to write his epic novel.

Proceeds from the walk will go to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

After the walk, Dacre will give a lecture, at the Chapel on the Hill, on Bram and his holidays in Whitby.