Whitby event to celebrate date that Bram Stoker released novel Dracula
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gathering of around 30 to 40 guests at the ticket-only event is on at Chapel on the Hill - formerly the Brunswick Centre in Whitby, on May 26.
Starting at 7pm, guests arrive and they get a blood bag filled with red or white wine - non-alcoholic also available.
A short introduction is given before guests are encouraged to feed on a light buffet in the west wing, while Dacre Stoker – the great grand nephew of Bram – prepares a presentation, accompanied by a film.
Throughout the evening, a photographer will be documenting the event and guests can get photos free of charge.
Weather permitting, it is hoped to go outside and try to get some sunset photos too.
A charity raffle is due to take place, with funds going to a dog sanctuary, RnR in Cyprus.
Whitby photographer Chris Evans has donated a framed photo, which Dacre and the three elders will sign.
An event takes place on the Monday with Clair from Whitby Ghost Walk leading a party of 20 ticket-only guests walk with Dacre through the streets of Whitby, to learn all the little secrets the town holds – and how Bram Stoker was influenced, to write his epic novel.
Proceeds from the walk will go to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.
After the walk, Dacre will give a lecture, at the Chapel on the Hill, on Bram and his holidays in Whitby.
Email [email protected] for more info.