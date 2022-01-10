It will be teaming up with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity committed to stamping out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere..

A dedicated fan of all things gothic, Sophie - who loved going to Whitby Goth Weekend - was just 20 when she was attacked and murdered by a gang because of what she looked like.

The judge at her murder trial recognised the brutal unprovoked attack as a hate crime, equal to all other strands of hate.

In the wake of this tragedy, Sophie’s mother Sylvia set up a foundation in her name to promote a greater sense of empathy in society for those who are different and to fly the flag for those alternative people who make our communities greater places to be.

Fourteen years on from Sophie’s tragic passing, Tomorrow’s Ghosts is honoured to be aiding the exceptional work of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation as a key partner at the 2022 festival, which is on from October 28 to 30.

As well as having a stall at the event and talking about their work, the foundation will be undertaking educational workshops with schools in the run-up to the festival.

Sylvia Lancaster, Chief Executive of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, and Sophie’s mum, said: “We are so excited to be back in Whitby.

"From the very beginning, the Goth community took us to their hearts and I will always be so very grateful.

"It was the Whitby Goths who organised a petition to recognise Sophie’s murder as a hate crime and this has underpinned everything we do as a charity.

"What is wonderful, is that Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival is being developed with a shared mission to stamp out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere.

"I always love our visits to Whitby and I look forward to working with Richard and the Festival team to develop an event that’s truly diverse and celebrates difference.”

Richard Maides, Creative Director for Tomorrow’s Ghosts, said the joy of the festival is that its event appeals to an audience with a wonderfully broad taste in music, fashion and culture which "is to be celebrated".

"We believe our audience is one that is tolerant of the beliefs and appearance of all others in all walks of life and whatever path they may choose to take," he said.

"We acknowledge that despite our audience having such tolerant and open minds, others sometimes do not.