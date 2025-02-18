Whitby fire crew called out following deliberate wooden pallet blaze in town
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Whitby fire crew was called out following a report of a wooden pallet on fire on a rooftop in town.
On arrival on Sunday evening, this was found to be a fire to a wheelie bin and a pallet on Chubb Hill Road.
Firefighters used water from a hose reel t put out the blaze, which they say was started deliberately.
Ladders and a thermal camera were used to inspect the roof of the nearby building, but no fire found there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.