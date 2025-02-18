Whitby fire crew called out following deliberate wooden pallet blaze in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whitby fire crew was called out following a report of a wooden pallet on fire on a rooftop in town.

On arrival on Sunday evening, this was found to be a fire to a wheelie bin and a pallet on Chubb Hill Road.

Firefighters used water from a hose reel t put out the blaze, which they say was started deliberately.

Ladders and a thermal camera were used to inspect the roof of the nearby building, but no fire found there.