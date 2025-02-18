Whitby fire crew called out following deliberate wooden pallet blaze in town

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Whitby fire crew was called out following a report of a wooden pallet on fire on a rooftop in town.

On arrival on Sunday evening, this was found to be a fire to a wheelie bin and a pallet on Chubb Hill Road.

Firefighters used water from a hose reel t put out the blaze, which they say was started deliberately.

Ladders and a thermal camera were used to inspect the roof of the nearby building, but no fire found there.

Related topics:Whitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice