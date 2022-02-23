Whitby fireworks

The event, to mark the Queen's Platinum jubilee, was first postponed back in November when Storm Arwen hit the Yorkshire Coast.

With strong winds again predicted this week, the decision has been made to postpone the fireworks from Thursday February 24 to 7pm on Tuesday March 1.

The display will still will mark the the 70th Anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The special low-noise display, which was originally planned for the town’s lights switch-on event in November, has been repurposed into a linear display of low-level fireworks along the East Pier.

Announcing this pop-up event, Town Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild said, “The whole town was disappointed when storm Arwen put paid to our plans in November. We had worked with Reaction Fireworks to develop a high-impact, low-noise display, which we would have launched from the East Cliff. We continue to battle the weather, but we won't be beaten.

“We believe in waste-not, want-not and now we want to use these fireworks to launch Whitby’s celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a free spectacle that everyone can enjoy on Tuesday March 1.

“This will be a ‘must see’ event for anyone in Whitby next week and a fabulous opportunity for photographers to capture the display.

“We couldn’t do this without the fantastic support of the harbourmaster. My thanks go to Captain Burrows and his magnificent team at Whitby Harbour for enabling this to happen.

My thanks also go to Scott Hillary at Reaction Fireworks who has come up with this clever reuse of the fireworks that storm Arwen scuppered!

“Let’s hope it’s third time lucky!”