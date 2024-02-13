Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s a chilly day, but the sun is valiantly pushing through the clouds.

“This is my favourite place,” she says.

Marj, who is a sprightly 90, has dementia, and very limited short-term memory.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marjory Hart sitting on a bench with The Mayfield care home staff, enjoying harbour views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She doesn’t know where her room is, can’t recall the way to the loo and doesn’t even remember her husband.

The only thing she knows, say carers at The Mayfield Care Home where she now lives, is that Whitby is the best place in the world, and she has children who love her.

Her long-term recall, however, is excellent - put on an old Nat King Cole song, and she knows all the words.

The Mayfield cooked up the scheme to take Marj back to her favourite bench – and it brings back such memories.

The Mayfield resident Marjory Hart enjoys fish and chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a trip around town, Marj remembered her old house, the ships in the harbour, the harbour bridge and the fish and chip shop on the corner.

Marj moved into The Mayfield last April, but has lived in Whitby for many years.

“I’m Yorkshire through and through,” she says with a grin.

“Cut my head off and I’d have ‘Yorkshire’ written inside me.”

A trip to a Whitby chip shop has so many benefits for 90-year--old Marjory Hart.

In 1957, she met her husband Peter, who was in the RAF.

The pair spent the majority of their married life travelling the world, living in Germany, Singapore, Wales and multiple locations across England before eventually moving to Church Street in Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Marj would walk every day to Mister Chips to buy fish, chips and a cup of tea, which she would take to a bench overlooking the harbour.

Five or six years ago, however, Marj started to develop signs of dementia: losing money; putting the kettle in her bedroom.

Now, her life revolves largely around The Mayfield, where she is able to live a relatively independent life within its safety, taking part in Tai Chi and armchair exercises; singing along to Nat King Cole in the afternoons.

The trip into Whitby, however - the idea of Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield - seemed to unlock something in Marj.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reminiscence is a powerful tool when it comes to improving the life of someone with dementia.

Research shows that events and facts that are most frequently retrieved and used over a lifetime - like a daily trip to the fish and chip shop, for example - are better recalled by those with Alzheimer’s in later life.

“We told her before where she was going and then she kept saying “we’re going to my favourite place’”, says Tobyn.

“When we took her down, her face lit up as soon as she got out of the taxi.

"She knew exactly where she was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the bench, Marj was taken to her old home, and met some of her former neighbours.

The visit jogged all sorts of memories, from the views from front and back, to the old salt bin used to grit paths in the winter.

Marj recalled Whitby’s Regatta, her favourite local shops (she knew all the shopkeepers) and the best pubs.