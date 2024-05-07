Whitby Fish and Ships Festival: here's the schedule of events for 2024

Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival takes place over Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19, offering everything from live cookery from top chefs to live music, street theatre and demonstrations of traditional arts and crafts.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th May 2024, 17:32 BST
Below is the programme of events – and click here for more detailed info about this year’s festival.

SATURDAY MAY 18

Seafood Kitchen Marquee, Dock End 

Boat building at Whitby library during the fish and ships festival.picture: Richard PonterBoat building at Whitby library during the fish and ships festival.picture: Richard Ponter
Boat building at Whitby library during the fish and ships festival.picture: Richard Ponter

10.30am Phil Akrill, The Talbot, Malton.

11.30am Paul Gildroy, The Magpie Café, Whitby and Andrew Barker, Hodgson Fish.

12.30pm Kath Breckon, NYES Catering and Knorr professional education ambassador.

1.30pm Maggie Lubaszewska, Trenchers, Whitby.

2.30pm Dan Hargreaves, Embers, Scarborough.

3.30pm Andrew Nightingale, The Hare and Hounds, Hawsker.

Museums Marquee, Endeavour Wharf  

10am Marquee opens.

10.30-11am “Life, Love, Chips”.

11am-12.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

12.30pm-1pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

1.15pm-1.45pm “Life, Love, Chips”.

1.45pm-3.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

3.30pm-4pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

4pm Marquee closes. 

Music Marquee, Endeavour Wharf 

11am Marquee opens.

12.30pm-2pm Old Time Sailors.

2.30pm-3.30pm Sam Lenton.

4pm-5.30pm Falsetto Frank.

6pm-7.30pm Mackie.

8pm-9.30pm Sunbeam.

9.30pm-11pm DJ.

11pm Marquee closes.

Whitby Bandstand, Pier Road 

11am Auckland Shanty Singers.

11.40am Mel Langton.

12.05pm JIB.

12.35pm Men of Staithes.

1.10pm Beth Burrows.

1.30pm Helen Pitt and Steve Dawes.

2pm Fylingdales Folk Choir.

2.40pm Boathook Bald.

3pm Roger Sutcliffe.

3.40pm JIB.

4.10pm Finish.

SUNDAY MAY 19

Seafood Kitchen Marquee, Dock End 

10.30am Phil Akrill, The Talbot, Malton.

11.30am Paul Gildroy, The Magpie Café, Whitby and Andrew Barker, Hodgson Fish.

12.30pm Kath Breckon, NYES Catering and Knorr professional education ambassador.

1.30pm Jon Appleby, The Feversham Arms, Helmsley.

2.30pm Dan Hargreaves, Embers, Scarborough.

3.30pm Andrew Nightingale, The Hare and Hounds, Hawsker.

Museums Marquee, Endeavour Wharf  

10am Marquee Opens.

10.30-11am “Life, Love, Chips”.

11am-12.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

12.30pm-1pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

1.15pm-1.45pm “Life, Love, Chips”.

1.45pm-3.30pm Collage Workshop including puppetry.

3.30pm-4pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

4pm Marquee closes.

Music Marquee, Endeavour Wharf 

10am Marquee opens.

11am-12.30pm: Men of Staithes.

1.45pm-3.30pm: The Jack-Tars.

4pm: Marquee closes.

Whitby Bandstand, Pier Road 

11am: Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose.

11.35am: Auckland Shanty Singers.

12.10pm: Mel Langton.

12.30pm: Esk Valley Concert Band and Whitby Jazz Collective.

2.15pm: Beth Burrows.

2.35pm: Auckland Shanty Singers.

3.05pm: Boathook Bald.

3.25pm: Richard Grainger and Chris Parkinson.

4pm: Finish.

In addition, there will be street entertainment and local exhibitors and stalls throughout the two days

