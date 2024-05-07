Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Below is the programme of events – and click here for more detailed info about this year’s festival.

SATURDAY MAY 18

Seafood Kitchen Marquee, Dock End

Boat building at Whitby library during the fish and ships festival.picture: Richard Ponter

10.30am Phil Akrill, The Talbot, Malton.

11.30am Paul Gildroy, The Magpie Café, Whitby and Andrew Barker, Hodgson Fish.

12.30pm Kath Breckon, NYES Catering and Knorr professional education ambassador.

1.30pm Maggie Lubaszewska, Trenchers, Whitby.

2.30pm Dan Hargreaves, Embers, Scarborough.

3.30pm Andrew Nightingale, The Hare and Hounds, Hawsker.

Museums Marquee, Endeavour Wharf

10am Marquee opens.

10.30-11am “Life, Love, Chips”.

11am-12.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

12.30pm-1pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

1.15pm-1.45pm “Life, Love, Chips”.

1.45pm-3.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

3.30pm-4pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

4pm Marquee closes.

Music Marquee, Endeavour Wharf

11am Marquee opens.

12.30pm-2pm Old Time Sailors.

2.30pm-3.30pm Sam Lenton.

4pm-5.30pm Falsetto Frank.

6pm-7.30pm Mackie.

8pm-9.30pm Sunbeam.

9.30pm-11pm DJ.

11pm Marquee closes.

Whitby Bandstand, Pier Road

11am Auckland Shanty Singers.

11.40am Mel Langton.

12.05pm JIB.

12.35pm Men of Staithes.

1.10pm Beth Burrows.

1.30pm Helen Pitt and Steve Dawes.

2pm Fylingdales Folk Choir.

2.40pm Boathook Bald.

3pm Roger Sutcliffe.

3.40pm JIB.

4.10pm Finish.

SUNDAY MAY 19

Seafood Kitchen Marquee, Dock End

10.30am Phil Akrill, The Talbot, Malton.

11.30am Paul Gildroy, The Magpie Café, Whitby and Andrew Barker, Hodgson Fish.

12.30pm Kath Breckon, NYES Catering and Knorr professional education ambassador.

1.30pm Jon Appleby, The Feversham Arms, Helmsley.

2.30pm Dan Hargreaves, Embers, Scarborough.

3.30pm Andrew Nightingale, The Hare and Hounds, Hawsker.

Museums Marquee, Endeavour Wharf

10am Marquee Opens.

10.30-11am “Life, Love, Chips”.

11am-12.30pm Collage workshop including puppetry.

12.30pm-1pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

1.15pm-1.45pm “Life, Love, Chips”.

1.45pm-3.30pm Collage Workshop including puppetry.

3.30pm-4pm “Storm in a Chip Shop”.

4pm Marquee closes.

Music Marquee, Endeavour Wharf

10am Marquee opens.

11am-12.30pm: Men of Staithes.

1.45pm-3.30pm: The Jack-Tars.

4pm: Marquee closes.

Whitby Bandstand, Pier Road

11am: Lynda Hardcastle and Alan Rose.

11.35am: Auckland Shanty Singers.

12.10pm: Mel Langton.

12.30pm: Esk Valley Concert Band and Whitby Jazz Collective.

2.15pm: Beth Burrows.

2.35pm: Auckland Shanty Singers.

3.05pm: Boathook Bald.

3.25pm: Richard Grainger and Chris Parkinson.

4pm: Finish.