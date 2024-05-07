Whitby Fish and Ships Festival: here's what's going on
While the annual festival is a time to remember the town’s heritage, it is also about championing those that make the area what it is today.
The free festival takes place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, with everything from live cookery from top chefs to uplifting live music, street theatre and demonstrations of traditional arts and crafts.
It is one of a series of live events organised by North Yorkshire Council.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for the visitor economy, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “This is very much a festival for both the people of Whitby and surrounding area, as well as the tourists who contribute to the growing visitor economy and I would encourage everyone to experience it.”
A key feature of the festival is the fish craft marquee, on Endeavour Wharf, where skilled filleters from Lockers Fish, Hodgson Fish, Sandgate Seafoods and Whitby Seafish will showcase their filleting and preparation skills, with chef competitions thrown into the mix.
Head chef at the Magpie Café on Pier Road, Paul Gildroy, will be entertaining and informing the crowds, alongside Andrew Barker, of Hodgson Fish.
Mr Gildroy said: “A key part of what we do is making people aware of just what we have on our doorstep.
“We have a big fish display and everything on it has been caught in UK waters.
"We really want to showcase what we have got and then show just how easy it is to cook and prepare it.”
Mr Gildroy said while the industry’s heyday may be in the past, fishing still had a big role to play in Whitby.
“Fishing is still very important to the town.
"It was one of the biggest white fish ports in the country at one point,” he said.
“Unfortunately, that is not the case now, but we have evolved and diversified and are now the third biggest shellfish port.
"Showcasing that is very important, to show that Whitby is still a thriving fishing port.”
Mr Gildroy said the festival was a great opportunity for the community to come together.
“We are blessed to live and work in Whitby and for this year’s festival we were very keen to showcase the people and organisations that make the town what it is,” he said.
“For example, we have a marquee for Whitby’s museums.
"In the past, they have done things in their own areas, but this time we have brought them down to the dockside.
“The festival is definitely for those visiting the town, but it is also one for the locals.”
Bidi Iredale will be entertaining festivalgoers with fishing songs from long ago and tales of those who used to work along the east coast.
“I perform historical walkabouts and one of my characters is Janet the herring lassie,” she said.
Music is a highlight of the festival and Darren Archibald, of Whitby Sea Salt, has helped put together a bill, featuring the likes of Sam Lenton, Falsetto Frank and the Longmen and Sunbeam, with the help of Barry Brown, of Fortunes Kippers, and Richard Wells, of Whitby Brewery.
Visit https://www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/fishandships for more.