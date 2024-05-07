Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While the annual festival is a time to remember the town’s heritage, it is also about championing those that make the area what it is today.

The free festival takes place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, with everything from live cookery from top chefs to uplifting live music, street theatre and demonstrations of traditional arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of a series of live events organised by North Yorkshire Council.

Whitby Distillery stand at the Fish and Ships Festival.picture: Richard Ponter

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for the visitor economy, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “This is very much a festival for both the people of Whitby and surrounding area, as well as the tourists who contribute to the growing visitor economy and I would encourage everyone to experience it.”

A key feature of the festival is the fish craft marquee, on Endeavour Wharf, where skilled filleters from Lockers Fish, Hodgson Fish, Sandgate Seafoods and Whitby Seafish will showcase their filleting and preparation skills, with chef competitions thrown into the mix.

Head chef at the Magpie Café on Pier Road, Paul Gildroy, will be entertaining and informing the crowds, alongside Andrew Barker, of Hodgson Fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gildroy said: “A key part of what we do is making people aware of just what we have on our doorstep.

Paul Gildroy at the food demonstration, Whitby Fish and Ships Festival.picture: Richard Ponter

“We have a big fish display and everything on it has been caught in UK waters.

"We really want to showcase what we have got and then show just how easy it is to cook and prepare it.”

Mr Gildroy said while the industry’s heyday may be in the past, fishing still had a big role to play in Whitby.

“Fishing is still very important to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RNLI finding out about life on the Lifeboat.picture: Richard Ponter

"It was one of the biggest white fish ports in the country at one point,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case now, but we have evolved and diversified and are now the third biggest shellfish port.

"Showcasing that is very important, to show that Whitby is still a thriving fishing port.”

Mr Gildroy said the festival was a great opportunity for the community to come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are blessed to live and work in Whitby and for this year’s festival we were very keen to showcase the people and organisations that make the town what it is,” he said.

“For example, we have a marquee for Whitby’s museums.

"In the past, they have done things in their own areas, but this time we have brought them down to the dockside.

“The festival is definitely for those visiting the town, but it is also one for the locals.”

Bidi Iredale will be entertaining festivalgoers with fishing songs from long ago and tales of those who used to work along the east coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I perform historical walkabouts and one of my characters is Janet the herring lassie,” she said.

Music is a highlight of the festival and Darren Archibald, of Whitby Sea Salt, has helped put together a bill, featuring the likes of Sam Lenton, Falsetto Frank and the Longmen and Sunbeam, with the help of Barry Brown, of Fortunes Kippers, and Richard Wells, of Whitby Brewery.