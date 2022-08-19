Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will showcase Whitby’s strong seafaring traditions and modern day practices through food, music, art, craft and industry tours, with a special focus on conservation.

From catch to plate, the story of fresh fish and seafood will be told by the proud families that source it and the celebrity chefs who champion it in mouth-watering dishes, including Jean-Christophe Novelli and Yorkshire’s own Brian Turner.

Paul Gildroy, head chef of Whitby’s Magpie Café, will take part in a special demonstration with Andrew Barker of Hodgson Fishmongers in the harbourside food village.

Chanelle Rae Ward Daggett meets Lee Threadgold and Dawn Dyson Threadgold in their sailing ships at the Fish and Ships Festival.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside many other talented individuals who put Whitby on the ‘foodie map’, Andrew Barker, MFS Blocksman of the Year, will sharpen his knives and show off his first class filleting skills, shining a spotlight on the specialist art of fish and seafood preparation.

Whitby’s bustling streets, steeped in hundreds of years of rich maritime history, will host street art, including work by school children, and echo to the sounds of sea shanties by maritime musicians.

Whitby sculptor artist, Emma Stothard has been commissioned to make one of her giant wire sculptures of a ‘silver darling’, or herring.

Visitors to Whitby's Fish and Ships Festival meet Captain Cook on a bench.

The finished sculpture will take centre stage at the festival’s Friday night premiere performance of Silver Darlings by Richard Grainger, a brand new sea-musical show telling the story of a young Whitby herring-girl at the turn of the 20th Century.

Whitby’s Lobster Hatchery, a marine conservation project and visitor attraction due to open on Pier Road this year, will offer guided tours to give people a sneak preview of its operations.

Children will be well entertained throughout the town with walkabout acts, face painting and balloon making as well as seafaring themed activities and workshops at Captain Cook Museum, Whitby Library and Pannett Art Gallery.

Festival-goers will be able to see how fishing nets and lobster pots are kept in tip top condition and take a tour of one of the leading boat manufacturing yards in the UK, run by Parkol Marine.

Whitby Museum will show a special film showing Whitby in the 1950s.

From their base on the east side of the harbour, the volunteers of Whitby RNLI will recount the many dramatic North Sea rescues they and their powerful lifeboats have taken part in.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council head of tourism and culture, said: “This fabulous festival shines a light on Whitby’s impressive maritime industry, from the town’s seafaring ancestors who paved the way, to those who are the backbone of today’s fish and shellfish industry and all those who enjoy their wonderful produce.

“The weekend is a must for anyone, whether local or from further afield, who wants to experience the true sights, smells, sounds and tastes of Whitby.”