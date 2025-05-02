Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-friendly festival honouring Whitby’s rich fishing heritage is once again set to welcome thousands of visitors to the region.

The annual Fish and Ships Festival shines a light on the lives of North Yorkshire’s maritime communities and celebrates the important role they play in putting Whitby’s world class seafood on the map.

A range of entertainment will be on offer including cooking and fish craft demonstrations by talented chefs, maritime-themed arts and crafts, and a packed schedule of live music.

For the first time this year, there will also be a Fisherman’s Olympics which will see members of local fishing crews compete in tasks including splicing rope, stacking pots and tug-o-war.

Actress Bidi Iredale is among thousands of people expected to attend Fish and Ships Festival in Whitby.

The two-day festival in the Whitby Marina Front car park, which takes place on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, is expected to attract thousands of families – providing a welcome boost to the county’s economy.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the town’s history and traditions, while learning from talented professionals in the maritime industry about the work they do and the vital contribution they make across North Yorkshire.

“Events like this play a key role in celebrating the best our region has to offer and supporting businesses.”

A number of local chefs will be putting on cookery demonstrations in the fish craft marquee, including filleting fish, preparing crab and lobsters, and the best ways to cook shellfish such as scallops, crab and lobster.

A number of Whitby chefs will be putting on cookery demonstrations over the two- day festival.

Head chef of The Magpie Café in Whitby, Paul Gildroy, has been involved in every Fish and Ships Festival since its launch in 2019 and will again be supporting the event this year.

Describing the festival as one that “should not be missed” he added: “The town has long been associated with fishing, from whaling to herring fishing, cod and haddock to shellfish, and this free family event is all about celebrating that rich history.

“We will have people right from the heart of the industry talking about their experiences and passion for fishing, as well as how we have diversified to ensure this special art is kept alive in the future.”

In the craft marquee, Whitby’s library, museums and art gallery will deliver a range of creative activities for children, including designing your own sailing vessel, searching for sea glass and fossils, and a storytelling corner.

There will also be a packed schedule in the music marquee with toe-tapping sets to be performed by local bands and sea balladeers.

They include a sea shanty flash mob, the Old Time Sailors, who will bring their fully immersive musical experience and sailor-led revelry which has its origins in the 19th century to the festival.

Lead singer, captain Nicholas Moffat, said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Whitby again.

“The Fish and Ships Festival provides the perfect backdrop for our performance, celebrating the long-established local fishing industry and maritime heritage of the town throughout the years.”

Actress Bidi Iredale will also be on-site to entertain festival-goers with fishing songs from long ago, and the Animated Objects Theatre Company will return with their walkabout act, Galleons Ahoy!.

Visit https://visitnorthyorkshire.com/events/whitby-fish-ships-festival for more.