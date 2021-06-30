Whitby fisherman lands enormous 51 kilo fish
Whitby fisherman Andrew Leadley landed a 51 kilo halibut while out on fishing trip in the North Sea.
Andrew was on board his boat Success III fishing 60 miles east of Whitby when he and his crew landed the monster fish.
He said: "That's an unusually large one for the North Sea.
"It took three of us to lift it out.
"They're very powerful fish and could break your arm with a flick of its tail.
"We get quite a lot, but they're usually in the 20 to 30kg range".
The fish ended up at The Magpie Cafe while another 20 kilo fish Andrew landed went to the Whitby Catch.