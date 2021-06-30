Andrew was on board his boat Success III fishing 60 miles east of Whitby when he and his crew landed the monster fish.

He said: "That's an unusually large one for the North Sea.

"It took three of us to lift it out.

Whitby fisherman Andrew Leadley with the huge halibut.

"They're very powerful fish and could break your arm with a flick of its tail.

"We get quite a lot, but they're usually in the 20 to 30kg range".