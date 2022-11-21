Home-grown Whitby lad Danny Marson landed the Apprentice of the Year award in the ceremony at the Mission to Seafarers.

Danny served on board Whitby potting boats Codonger and Our Henry, owned by Whitby fishing skipper Luke Russell.

Director of the fishing school, Andy Hodgson said: “During his practical phase, we received nothing but positive feedback from his skipper, comments like reliable, hardworking, trustworthy, confident, and willing to learn new skills, are all but a few.

David Burke of Sunderland Marine presents the Apprentice of the Year award to Danny Marson. picture: Richard Ponter

"He always shows a cheerful and can-do attitude, and nothing is ever a problem for this young man.”

The George Traves Awards for Excellence was won by “committed and focussed student” Ryan Collinson, with Mr Hodgson saying: “His enthusiasm for his course showed not only in the consistently high exam marks that he received, but his willingness to go above and beyond.”

Ryan spent time on board potting boat Good Intent, learning his trade with James Cole, before moving on to his father’s boat Our Joe, which operates out of Robin Hood’s Bay.

Another Whitby lad, Sam Winspear, was the proud winner of the Tony Hornigold Endeavour Award.

Ryan Collinson is presented with the George Traves Award by Whitby Mayor, Cllr Linda Wild. picture: Richard Ponter

Mr Hodgson said of Sam: “He was exactly the sort of young man the fishing school looks for, proving to be reliable and applying himself to his learning.

"He completed his studies with minimum fuss and undertook his sea duties diligently.

"It’s been a great pleasure to see him grow in confidence and develop his skills over the last few years.”

Sam Winspear is presented with the Tony Hornigold Endeavour Award by Tony's widow Anne Hornigold, of Whitby Fishing School. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Fishing School Director Andy Hodgson with award-winners Danny Marson, Ryan Collinson and Sam Winspear. picture: Richard Ponter.