Whitby Fishing School honours its fishermen of the future in annual awards ceremony

Whitby and District Fishing Industry Training School once again honoured the fishermen of the future when its annual awards ceremony took place at The Mission.

Whitby Fishing School CEO Andy Hodgson with the award recipients. picture: Richard Ponter

The school’s CEO Andy Hodgson said the awards were designed to recognise and reward the achievements of exceptional students and to celebrating “the tremendous benefits” that apprenticeship programmes bring to both individuals and the wider maritime industry.

AWARDS

54 North Maritime Training (Apprentice of the Year): Keane Stevenson

Chris Traves presents Whitby's John Sythes Ebison with his award. picture: Richard Ponter

The citation read: “What really shone through for us here at the training centre was the attitude toward his continuous development and how stepping up and volunteering at every opportunity during class really showed the commitment to his learning and self-development.

“Individually he has worked tirelessly to further his knowledge and skills and has now secured a highly sought-after job with his company, SMS Towage.”

Tony Hornigold Endeavour Award: Nathan Starling

“Nathan has proven himself to be reliable, determined, and dedicated to his studies.

Holly Rowley presents Flynn Cornforth with his award. picture: Richard Ponter

"Throughout his time at the training centre, he has consistently displayed these traits, making him an ideal candidate for this award.

"Not only did he complete his studies with minimal fuss, but he also approached his sea duties with diligence, commitment and growing self-confidence.”

Fishing Apprentice of the Year: Flynn Cornforth

“Throughout his training, he received nothing but positive feedback from staff and tutors, who all commended him for his hard work, trustworthiness, and confident nature.

Whitby Mayor Robert Dalrymple presents Keane Stevenson with his award. picture: Richard Ponter

"He displayed an exceptional attitude and diligent approach towards completing his Training Record Book on time.

"His dedication and motivation were unmatched, making him the perfect candidate for this year’s Apprentice of the Year award for fishing.”

George Traves Award for Excellence: John Sythes-Ebison

“This young man, a local Whitby lad, has shown dedication and determination as a student at Whitby Fishing School.

Anne Hornigold presents Nathan Starling with his award. picture: Richard Ponter

"His passion for pursuing a career in the fishing industry has been evident since his first day, not only in his outstanding exam results, but also in his eagerness to go above and beyond in his studies.

"He consistently gave his all, never once giving less than 100%.”

Mr Hodgson added: “Over the last couple of years these students have worked extremely hard, excelling in both their academic and practicable studies.