Whitby Folk Week 2022 - more than 100 concerts and workshops taking place across town

The popular event h as taken on the trappings of a tradition in its own right.

More than 100 concerts will take place, ready to entertain people across the town in numerous venues, including Whitby Pavilion.

The 2022 Roy Palmer Lecture will form a part of this year’s Folk Week.

Whitby Pavilion will be hosting many of the Folk Week acts and performances.

It is to be given by an expert on the music of traditional song, Dr Julia Bishop and it will take place at Whitby Coliseum, on the afternoon of Wednesday August 24, time tbc.

The event will be open to all without charge.

Another event is Framed: The Alice Wheeldon Story is a new folk music and song show at Whitby Pavilion, written and performed by trio Moirai (Jo Freya, Sarah Matthews and Mel Biggs).

Discover the 100-year old tale of fake news, family values and activism which is so relevant in today's turbulent modern world.

This event is on Monday August 22 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Bryan Creer and Valmai Goodyear are running concertina - and any melody instrument - part-playing sessions at Whitby Folk Week in the First In Last Out.

The arrangements will suit any melody instrument.

There are six practice sessions on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Aug 21 to 26) from 11.30am to 12.50pm in the First In Last Out. It is expected that two sets of the arranged tunes will be performed in the final workshop concert on the Friday in Whitby Pavilion.

The pavilion is once again the host residence for this year’s folk week events.

During the Whitby Folk Week, the Pavilion box office will be closed for in-person sales due to the large amount of footfall in the venue and the requirements needed for the festival to run smoothly.

During this week, the box office will run at a reduced service with the best method of contact being their email: [email protected] to request a call back.