Events ranging from concerts and dance displays to workshops and talks can be enjoyed both indoor and outdoor at various locations around town between Saturday August 19 and Friday August 25.

The fun kicks off on Saturday where Goathland Plough Stots will be among the entertainers at the Captain Cook statue on the West Cliff while a Folk Week parade and dance display is on from Crescent Gardens on the Bandstand from 4.30pm.

You can watch out for 2023 specials, too, with the Wilsons’ Sibling Rivalry CD launch at Whitby Rifle Club, Keith Donnelly’s Silly Shanties Show and CD launch at The Coliseum on the Sunday, while Whitby Pavilion foyer hosts the Cliff Bairstow jig competition on the Tuesday at 4.30pm.

Whitby Folk Week dancers at Pannett Park. picture: Robert Townsend.

The Coliseum is hosting Songs from the Shows; the Golden Age of Broadway on the Wednesday, while the Pavilion hosts the Sarah Morgan tribute concert on Thursday at 3pm.

There is a themed Ceilidh, Space … Beyond the Stars, also on at the Pavilion on Thursday, or you can catch Songs of Protest at the Coliseum on Friday.

Most workshops are open to all ages and abilities, although some are intended for people at different levels of expertise; try your hand at clog dancing, Cotswold Morris or Longsword.

Visit https://www.whitbyfolk.co.uk/ for more information on what’s going on in 2023.