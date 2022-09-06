Whitby Folk Week's RNLI fundraiser almost at £50,000 mark in 20 years
A Whitby Folk Week fundraiser for the RNLI has chalked up its 20th anniversary milestone – and raised £50,000 for the lifesavers at sea in that time.
The Endeavour Lunchtime Shanty Sessions have been running at The Endeavour pub in Whitby for 20 years this year.
The sessions are hosted by Jim Mageean and Graeme Knights, who are well known in the folk world – in fact Jim has been involved with Whitby Folk Week for 50 years.
What started as a small chance to fundraise for the RNLI has become a Folk Week institution, where every day they raffle a variety of prizes, organise collections, sweepstakes and auctions of donated gifts.
Landlady Maria Taylor, who is a regular fundraiser for the RNLI, said: “The last session ends with a neverending song where people add notes to the collection for them to keep adding a verse to the song - this raised £280 alone on the final day.
“This year has raised an incredible £3,037.53 and over the years, we estimate they have raised nearly £50,000.”
Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: “It is a staggering amount of money to raise in a week - thank you to the organisers as well as every person who donated.
"Your contributions help us to continue to save lives at sea.”
Whitby RNLI is joining in the fun at the 2022 Whitby Fish and Ships Festival taking place on September 24 and 25.
After being held virtually during 2021, the festival is back with a bang this year and is set to be a fantastic day all round with stalls, displays and live performances.