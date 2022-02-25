Whitby food kiosk operator in breach of food safety and hygiene regulations.

Scarborough Borough Council brought the prosecution against Cong Zang, the operator of Whitby Wok on Pier Road, for five offences that amounted to failing to keep many areas of the kiosk clean and to the standard required of a business selling food to the public.

On September 16 last year, a council environmental health officer found fixtures and fittings in the kiosk, including those in direct contact with food, in a filthy condition with accumulations of fat and dirt. The kiosk floor and card payment machine were also dirty.

Mrs Zang pleaded guilty to all five offences and was fined £784 at Scarborough Magistrates Court earlier this month. She was ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £74 and legal costs of £1000, giving a total of £1,858 to be paid.

Mrs Zang’s legal representative in court said their client had since taken substantial steps to improve cleanliness at the kiosk.

The council’s environmental health officer will re-visit Whitby Wok next month to carry out a follow up inspection.

Jonathan Bramley, Scarborough Borough Council environment and regulation manager, said: “We take food hygiene very seriously and we will not hesitate to take action against any food business operator that fails to keep their premises clean and maintained in good condition.

“Unfortunately, there was a history of poor non-compliance with food hygiene regulations by this food business operator and we had little choice but to take formal action against her.

Just one example of the breach of food safety and hygiene regulations.

“We have tried our best to provide support and guidance to persuade Mrs Zang to maintain good hygiene standards, but despite previous warnings she failed to do so.