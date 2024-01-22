Whitby glassblower Jo Kenny set to showcase her work at exhibition
During lockdowns, Jo lost her income so made the decision to move back home to Yorkshire.
Unable to pursue her glassblowing work, she found that spending time on the beach exploring rockpools took her mind away from the difficulties of the time and inspired her to develop a new body of work, highlighting the joys of investigating the beach environment as she did as a child.
Jo, who lives on Whitby West Cliff, received an Arts Council award to develop the work once she could return to the glass studio – the resulting work is brightly coloured and tactile to reflect the childlike feeling of finding What Lies Beneath in rockpools.
The body of work is exhibited at the Pyramid Gallery in York from January 27 to March 10.
Visit www.glassmakingwithjo.co.uk for more about Jo’s work.