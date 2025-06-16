Whitby glassblower Jo Kenny to display show of her new art glass range

Whitby glassblower artist Jo Kenny has a new show of her What Lies Beneath art glass range coming up at The Gallery in Malton.

You can meet the artist there at the venue on 7 Market Place on Saturday July 12, the same day as Malton’s popular monthly food market.

Jo’s studio is currently on its summer shutdown which gives her time to visit and show her glass in new galleries.

During lockdowns, Jo lost her income so made the decision to move back home to Yorkshire.

Whitby glassblower Jo Kenny with an example of her work.

Unable to pursue her glassblowing work, she found that spending time on the beach exploring rockpools took her mind away from the difficulties of the time and inspired her to develop a new body of work, highlighting the joys of investigating the beach environment as she did as a child.

She received an Arts Council award to develop the work once she could return to the glass studio.

Visit her website www.artglassjo.co.uk for more information.