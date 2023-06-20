Whitby golfers take on 72 holes in a day as part of Longest Day Challenge for MacMillan

Battling heavy rain at times, the Whitby Warriors team of Liam Kirkbride, Simon Bradshaw, Callum Dale and Ian Suckling took on the 72 holes (four rounds) at Whitby Golf Club, walking 20 miles over the course of the day.

The quartet began their challenge at 5am on June 20 and managed to get the first couple of rounds in before the heavens opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam, 25, of Hudson Street, does work experience at Whitby Golf Club two days a week and decided to get involved with the challenge as several members of his family have had cancer, and he wanted to give something back.

The Whitby Warriors team of Ian Suckling, Liam Kirkbride, Callum Dale and Simon Bradshaw take on the Longest Day Challenge of 72 holes of golf in a day.

The Whitby Warriors thank the club for providing all the food and drinks all day for free.