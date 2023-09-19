News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Goth band Westenra to release new EP on Friday the 13th

Whitby melodic gothic rockers Westenra have announced that their new EP, Toxic Little Tales, will be released on Friday October 13.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
The release date is two weeks before the band is due to play at Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavilion with gothic rock stars The Mission and post-punk band Theatre of Hate.

Toxic Little Tales will be available on CD, as a digital download and for streaming on all major platforms.

Visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/westenrabandofficial for more information on the band.

