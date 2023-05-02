Whitby Goth Weekend April 2023: 17 photos from another fantastic event in Whitby

Thousands of people packed into Whitby as the town’s ever-popular goth festival returned.

​Visitors dressed in wonderful outfits and with ornate make-up enjoyed the town’s hospitality while posing for photographers and enjoying the official event’s live music at Abbey Wharf.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was started in 1994 by Jo Hampshire, who arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.

It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.

The festival used to be held just once a year until it became a twice-yearly event in 1997, taking place in April and October.

The Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival also returned to Whitby this weekend, for the first time in four years, with Whitby Pavilion staging the live music.

The line-up includes headline sets from New Model Army and Cold Cave.

