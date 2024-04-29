Whitby Goth Weekend: Final part of our gallery of pictures from second day of Whitby Goth Weekend

By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 28th Apr 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

Our photographers managed to capture so many brilliant photos from Saturday’s Whitby Goth Weekend events that we’ve pulled together a third gallery of images from the festivities.

The events are continuing on Sunday too, so be sure to check back to The Yorkshire Post website on Monday morning for even more pictures from Whitby Goth Weekend.

In the meantime, you can check out pictures from the first day here, and catch up with the first two of our galleries here and here.

So, without further ado, scroll on down to see even more wild and wonderful images from this year’s first Whitby Goth Weekend.

Taking in the view pic Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Goth Weekend

Taking in the view pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Adding a splash of colour in the wind and rain.. pic Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Goth Weekend

Adding a splash of colour in the wind and rain.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Admiring one of Whitby's sculptures pic Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

Admiring one of Whitby's sculptures pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the day .pic Richard Ponter

4. Whitby Goth Weekend

Enjoying the day .pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

