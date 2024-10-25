Whitby Goth Weekend: here is the list of events going on for October 2024

A big cheer at Goth Weekend.

Thousands of revellers are set to descend on Whitby for the town’s latest Whitby Goth Weekend.

Here, we have a run-down of all the key events going on in and around the town.

WHITBY GOTH WEEKEND

Thursday October 31

Abbey Wharf – fancy dress Halloween party, competitions and prizes, rock metal night, with DJ Jason.

Friday November 1

Abbey Wharf – Heavier Than a Heavy Thing, industrial nu wave and metal, with DJ Jason

Saturday November 2

Abbey Wharf – Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, glam rock and metal, with DJ Burty.

Sunday November 3

Abbey Wharf – WGW 30th birthday party, live music, followed by epic rock off, with DJs Burty and Jason.

OTHER EVENTS AROUND TOWN (event list kindly supplied by The Crafty Cove)

Wednesday October 30

The Crafty Cove Take Over @ The Little Angel 8pm to midnight with the Cove's Tony G and DJ Jay Sinful and friends, bringing live music and entertainment (free entry)

Thursday October 31

The Hell N Back Club at The Crafty Cove 9pm to 1am (£5 entry)

Goth At The Welly at The Whitby Way (with DJ Orpheus) 8am to 1pm

Friday November 1

Ozzbest at The Whitby Brewery (Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath Tribute) 7.25pm to 9pm (free entry)

Shadow Factory at The Crafty Cove (live music from Zeitgeist Zero, Elkapath, the exceptional Mr Hyde and after party with DJ Visra) 8pm to 1am (tickets £18 advance, £20 on the door OR advance 2 night £30

Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival at The Whitby Pavilion (Creeper, Ist Ist, Skeletal Family, The Gospel), 6.30pm to 11.30pm (£46.75 or both nights £93.50)

Saturday November 2

Goth At The Brewery, live music Westenra, DeathTrippers, machinery), 2pm to 5pm (free entry)

Monolith at Flowergate Hall (live music from Social Youth Cult & Fracti Luna, with host Orpheus) 5pm to 7pm (£5 adv. £7 otd)

DJ "M" Afternoon Delight 80s Classics at The Little Angel 2pm to 6pm (free entry)

Dark Souls S.O.P.H.I.E Fundraiser at Whitby Friendship ARC (with DJ Victor Helsing & Miss Abbi Stepz) 7.30pm to midnight (ticket £7 adv & £7 otd if any left)

Shadow Factory at The Crafty Cove (live music from Killing Miranda, Holy Braille, imperfect + host DJ Sinful) 8pm to 1am (tickets £18 adv, £20 otd OR advance 2 night £30)

Tomorrow Ghost Festival at The Whitby Pavilion (Peter Hook & The Light, Katatonia, Then Comes Silence, Black Doldrums) 6.30pm to 11.30pm (£46.75 or both nights £93.50)

Sunday November 3

Sexy Sunday Non Stop Erotic Cabaret Burlesque Club Night at The Rifle Club 7.30pm to 12.30am (£20 adv, £30 otd)

The 80s Night at The Ball Room, Royal Hotel, West Cliff (with DJ Landmine) 7pm to 11pm (£5 entry)

Invasion at Whitby Friendship ARC (with DJ Brandi Snap, D-Ject, & Miss Plastik) 7.30pm to noon (ticket £10 adv & £13 otd if there's any left)

Cover of Dark at The Crafty Cove 8am to 1pm (tickets adv £15)

Monday November 4

Manic Monday Club Night at The Rifle Club (£11 adv, £15 otd) 7.30pm to 1230am

Monster Mash at The Crafty Cove (with DJ Brandi Snap & Miss Plastik) 9pm to 1am (early bird ticket first 20 people £5, then £7)