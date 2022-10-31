News you can trust since 1882
Colourful characters at Whitby harbourside. picture: Derek Earl

Whitby Goth Weekend: here some of YOUR pictures of the October 2022 event

Thousands of people descended on Whitby for the town’s latest Goth festivities.

By Duncan Atkins
14 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 12:11pm

Here are some of the pictures you took and sent to us.

1. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures

This well-dressed couple enjoy a stroll along Whitby's Church Street. picture: Derek Earl

Photo: Derek Earl

2. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures

Some visitors to Goth Weekend. picture: Deborah McCarthy.

Photo: Deborah McCarthy

3. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures

An interesting choice of headwear! picture: Deborah McCarthy.

Photo: Deborah McCarthy

4. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures

Visitors getting into the Goth Weekend spirit. picture: Deborah McCarthy

Photo: Deborah McCarthy

