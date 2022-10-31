Here are some of the pictures you took and sent to us.
1. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures
This well-dressed couple enjoy a stroll along Whitby's Church Street.
Photo: Derek Earl
2. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures
Some visitors to Goth Weekend.
Photo: Deborah McCarthy
3. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures
An interesting choice of headwear!
Photo: Deborah McCarthy
4. Whitby Goth Weekend reader pictures
Visitors getting into the Goth Weekend spirit.
Photo: Deborah McCarthy