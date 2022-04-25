Busy scene on Whitby swing bridge. picture: Deborah McCarthy

Whitby Goth Weekend in pictures: thousands in town for popular event

Whitby Goth Weekend once again provided a big draw with thousands of people heading to town.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:34 am

Here are some pictures from the weekend.

1. Whitby Goth Weekend

Elaborate costumes up at Whitby's whalebones. picture: Deborah McCarthy.

Deborah McCarthy

2. Whitby Goth Weekend.

A darkly clad visitor to Whitby. Picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

Picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

Whitby Goth Weekend fun. Picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

Picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

4. Whitby Goth Weekend

People out and about enjoying the weekend in Whitby. picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

picture: Paul Armstrong (The Artistic Lens).

