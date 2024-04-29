Whitby Goth Weekend: Part one of our picture gallery of the best outfits and sights from Whitby Goth Weekend

The weather may not have been exactly what people were hoping for – but maybe grey skies and a bit of drizzle fits the mood a bit more when so many Goths are in town.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 28th Apr 2024, 08:13 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 11:44 BST

Whitby was once again invaded by thousands of people dressed in curious and incredible outfits, costumes, masks and every other weird and wonderful thing you can imagine.

The Whitby Goth Weekend is one of the biggest events on the Yorkshire calendar, and sees thousands of people from all over the world head to one of Yorkshire’s most picturesque towns to show off their outfits and get involved in the hundreds of events taking place.

This year is no different, and the outfits and costumes seem to be getting wilder and more wonderful each year.

After starting off in the early 90s, the event has now grown to be one of the biggest Gothic events in the world, and sees many people head to the home of Dracula to pay homage to everything mysterious and dark.

We sent along our photographers to capture some of the incredible sights – and the pictures look even better with the beautiful Whitby and Yorkshire coast in the background.

Having a great day pic Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Goth Weekend

Having a great day pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Selfie time.. pic Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Goth Weekend

Selfie time.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Vampire visit pic Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

Vampire visit pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Ornate masks view pic Richard Ponter

4. Whitby Goth Weekend

Ornate masks view pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

