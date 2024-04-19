Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Events for the huge crowd-puller are running from Thursday April 25 and continuing well into the following week.

Here’s a run-down of the entertainment taking place:

The Whitby Goth Weekend official events take place at Whitby’s Abbey Wharf.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pianist entertains the crowds on Whitby West Cliff.

Thursday April 25

Preload, rock, metal and pop metal with DJ Jason

Friday April 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavier Than a Heavy Thing, industrial nu wave and metal with DJ Jason

A busy Church Street during Whitby Goth Weekend, October 2023.

Saturday April 27

Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, glam, rock and metal, with DJ Burty

Sunday April 28

Two DJs epic rock-off with Burty and Jason

Abbey Wharf events 8pm to 1am, free entry.

OTHER EVENTS

Thursday April 25

Goth at the Welly with DJ Orpheus

The Cove: Monster Mash with DJ Brandi Snap

The Met: tribute night with Reptile House (tribute to Sisters of Mercy) and Psyyche (tribute to Killing Joke), pluis DJ Jay Sunfil

Friday April 26 daytime

Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm

Royal Hotel: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Rifle Club: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Leisure Centre: official WGW Bizarre Bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at The Brunswick Centre 10am to 5pm)

Friday April 26 evening

Whitby Pavilion: Victorium Ball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met: Whitby Spring Goth Festival’s Shadow Factory Night 1 with Auger and Westenra plus support, hosted by Jay Sinful

The Cove: 80s night with DJ Elm

The Royal Hotel: 80s night with DJ Landmine and guests

Saturday April 27 daytime

Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm

Royal Market: Alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Rifle Club: Alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Leisure Centre: WGW Bizarre Bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at The Brunswick Centre 10am to 5pm)

Whitby Pavilion: Shadows on Skin bodypainting

Flowergate Hall: Byronic Sex & Exile

Whitby Brewery: Goth at The Brewery, with In Isolation Chaos Bleak and Hurtsfall

Little Angel: The Atrocity exhibition with DJ Sinful, DJ Brandi Snap and DJ Orpheus, starts noon

Saturday April 27 evening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Pavilion: Occult illusion show (ages 13-plus), Sanctum Sanctorium

The Cove: Tubeway Days (Gary Numan tribute), The Atrocity exhibition with DJ Orpheus

The Met: Whitby Spring Goth Festival’s Shadow Factory night 2 with Deviant UK plus support, hosted by Jay Sinful.

Sunday April 28 daytime

Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm

Royal Hotel: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Rifle Club: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm

Whitby Leisure Centre: WGW bizarre bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at the Brunswick Centre, 10am to 5pm)

Sunday April 28 evening

The Cove: Strange as Angels with Play/Dead and DJ Orpheus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met: Sexy Sunday, with DJ Joolz and the Sisters of No Mercy

Monday April 29 evening

The Met: Manic Monday with DJ Joolz

Wednesday May 1 evening

Little Angel: The Crafty Cove takeover at The Little Angel with Tony G, DJ Jay Sinful and guitarist Phil Ragnar