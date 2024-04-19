Whitby Goth Weekend Spring 2024 preview - here's what's going on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Events for the huge crowd-puller are running from Thursday April 25 and continuing well into the following week.
Here’s a run-down of the entertainment taking place:
The Whitby Goth Weekend official events take place at Whitby’s Abbey Wharf.
Thursday April 25
Preload, rock, metal and pop metal with DJ Jason
Friday April 26
Heavier Than a Heavy Thing, industrial nu wave and metal with DJ Jason
Saturday April 27
Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, glam, rock and metal, with DJ Burty
Sunday April 28
Two DJs epic rock-off with Burty and Jason
Abbey Wharf events 8pm to 1am, free entry.
OTHER EVENTS
Thursday April 25
Goth at the Welly with DJ Orpheus
The Cove: Monster Mash with DJ Brandi Snap
The Met: tribute night with Reptile House (tribute to Sisters of Mercy) and Psyyche (tribute to Killing Joke), pluis DJ Jay Sunfil
Friday April 26 daytime
Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm
Royal Hotel: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Rifle Club: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Leisure Centre: official WGW Bizarre Bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at The Brunswick Centre 10am to 5pm)
Friday April 26 evening
Whitby Pavilion: Victorium Ball
The Met: Whitby Spring Goth Festival’s Shadow Factory Night 1 with Auger and Westenra plus support, hosted by Jay Sinful
The Cove: 80s night with DJ Elm
The Royal Hotel: 80s night with DJ Landmine and guests
Saturday April 27 daytime
Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm
Royal Market: Alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Rifle Club: Alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Leisure Centre: WGW Bizarre Bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at The Brunswick Centre 10am to 5pm)
Whitby Pavilion: Shadows on Skin bodypainting
Flowergate Hall: Byronic Sex & Exile
Whitby Brewery: Goth at The Brewery, with In Isolation Chaos Bleak and Hurtsfall
Little Angel: The Atrocity exhibition with DJ Sinful, DJ Brandi Snap and DJ Orpheus, starts noon
Saturday April 27 evening
Whitby Pavilion: Occult illusion show (ages 13-plus), Sanctum Sanctorium
The Cove: Tubeway Days (Gary Numan tribute), The Atrocity exhibition with DJ Orpheus
The Met: Whitby Spring Goth Festival’s Shadow Factory night 2 with Deviant UK plus support, hosted by Jay Sinful.
Sunday April 28 daytime
Whitby Pavilion: alternative market, 10am to 5pm
Royal Hotel: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Rifle Club: alternative/Gothic market, 10am to 5pm
Whitby Leisure Centre: WGW bizarre bazaar, 10am to 5pm (also at the Brunswick Centre, 10am to 5pm)
Sunday April 28 evening
The Cove: Strange as Angels with Play/Dead and DJ Orpheus
The Met: Sexy Sunday, with DJ Joolz and the Sisters of No Mercy
Monday April 29 evening
The Met: Manic Monday with DJ Joolz
Wednesday May 1 evening
Little Angel: The Crafty Cove takeover at The Little Angel with Tony G, DJ Jay Sinful and guitarist Phil Ragnar
See social media / Facebook etc for tickets and info.