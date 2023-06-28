Whitby Goth Weekend to host Gary Numan tribute act Tubeway Days - here's how to get tickets

The music of the band Tubeway Days celebrates the early electronic career of Gary Numan from 1979/1980.

Tubeway Days are popular around the country with other fans of Numan, who became a household name in the synthesiser era thanks to hits such as Cars and Are Friends Electric?

Numan was the front man with the new wave band Tubeway Army.

Gary Numan tribute act Tubeway Days are coming to Whitby.

Tubeway Days are fronted by the only ‘Gary Numan’ to ever appear on TV’s Stars in Your Eyes.

The band is coming to Whitby for Whitby Goth Weekend on Saturday April 27 and you can see what the fuss is about when the six-piece band plays at the Crafty Cove, formerly the RAW nightclub, on Wellington Road.

Tickets are £19.25, booking fee included.