The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, James Lambert OBE, toured the WHISH facilities at its unit on The Ropery, including the multi-sensory centre, and met trustees and volunteers.

He chatted to parents who use the facilities and services with their children, hearing what a difference WHISH has made to their lives.

He praised the "incredible” dedication of WHISH volunteers and made special mention of Brenda Lyth and Cheryl Newton, who had been a part of the original voluntary group in 2008 and were still actively supporting the charity as trustees.

The High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, James Lambert OBE, visits WHISH at their centre in Whitby.

Mr Lambert presented the High Sheriff’s Award to WHISH, acknowledging the contribution it had made to the lives of children with impairments and disabilities, and their families.

The annual awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate some of the voluntary organisations who are helping to make the county better.

The High Sheriff was accompanied by Isabelle Clough, Business Development Manager of the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Reflecting on the visit of the High Sheriff, Tony Walker, Chairman of WHISH, said: “It was so much appreciated by the trustees, staff, volunteers and members, to have the activities of WHISH recognised at such a high level.