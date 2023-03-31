Whitby history and folklore to come alive in new tours
The rich history and folklore of Whitby is set to come alive through a brand new scenic storytelling tour on Whitby's West side.
The daytime walks, which will offer a new take on Whitby's dark and mysterious past, will be led by the mysterious 'Madame Peculiar' – a head turner with a gift for explaining the unexplained.
These legendary tours are the brainchild of The Jet Black Jewel on Skinner Street, which has built its name on retelling Whitby's folklore and history in its own unique way.
Owner Zoe Cottier who has a passion for Whitby's past said: “Whitby has a rich history of folklore and legend.
"Storytelling is at the heart of what we do, so it seemed a logical step to tell these peculiar tales to a new audience in an entertaining way.”
First tours are on Wednesday April 12 and accessible to all.
Visit www.jetblackjewel.com/folkloretour for tickets.