The family-focused rink will be open until January 2, 2023, under the cover of an all-weather marquee on Endeavour Wharf.

Whilst some are naturals on the ice, some often fall flat.

But don’t worry, help is at hand – the Yorkshire Coast BID team has rounded up its top ice-skating tips for staying safely on your feet.

Fun at the Whitby ice rink on Endeavour Wharf.

1. Dress for successIce skating can soon make you hot and bothered, so it’s important to wrap up with layers that can be put on and off.

You want clothes you can move in and don’t mind getting wet.

2. Socks and GlovesBring some nice thick socks with you, these will help prevent blisters.

It’s also a good idea to wear gloves to help protect your hands and keep you nice and warm.

3. Find the right skatesYour skates should feel supportive but also comfortable.

You don’t want them too tight, or your toes will start to hurt! Take time to try on different pairs until you find the perfect one.

4. Take a chill pillTake your time when getting onto the ice and finding your feet.

There’s no need to rush, just stick to the edges until you feel ready to go for it.

5. Don’t look downIt’s super tempting to watch your feet when skating, but this can throw you off balance. Try keeping your torso upright and look straight ahead.

6. Bend your kneesTo help keep the perfect position on the ice, keep a nice little bend in your knees

7. Falling isn’t failingIt is totally normal to fall over a few times when skating, even the pros do it. It’s important to keep your body relaxed and tuck your arms in when falling.

Then, get up, dust yourself off, put a smile on your face and keep trying!

With more than 5,000 skaters taking to the rink in Whitby in 2021, this year’s rink will be 60% bigger at a whopping 12m x 20m.