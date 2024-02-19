Whitby inshore lifeboat launched after person enters harbour in attempt to save dog
A passer-by threw the casualty a life ring and alerted the Coastguard.Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched with three volunteer crew on board.
They retrieved the casualty from the water who was cold but unharmed.The dog had made its way to shallow waters and was caught by another member of the public on Tate Hill sands.
The member of the public sustained an injury from the dog which was in distress and the lifeboat crew were on hand to treat them, alongside the Coastguard crew who were also in attendance.The casualty was advised to go to hospital to have their injuries checked over.
Jonathan Marr, who was one of the volunteer crew on board, said: “We would like to thank the member of the public who acted quickly to throw the casualty a life ring and alert the Coastguard.
"We were able to launch quickly and retrieve the casualty from the water.
“At this time of year the water is very cold and cold water shock can set in quickly.“We would urge anyone not to enter the water after an animal, in most cases the animal will make its own way to safety and approaching an animal in distress can lead to injury.”The RNLI volunteers have the training and PPE to deal with animals in distress.For more information contact lifeboat press officer Ceri Oakes on 07813359428 or at [email protected]