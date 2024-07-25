Whitby inshore lifeboat launched after six people cut off by tide at Boggle Hole
Whitby’s inshore lifeboat was called to assist six people who had become cut off by the tide at Boggle Hole on Tuesday (July 23).
Whitby’s inshore lifeboat was launched, and sped along the coast towards the scene of the incident.
By the time the lifeboat crew had reached Robin Hood’s Bay they received word that the people concerned had managed to make their own way to safety and the lifeboat was stood down.
A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “Remember to always check the tide times and in a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
